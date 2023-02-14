Open in App
Long Beach, CA
See more from this location?
Long Beach Post

Woman files lawsuit alleging now-retired LBPD officer sexually assaulted her as a minor in 1995

By Fernando Haro Garcia,

13 days ago

A woman alleges she was sexually assaulted as a minor in 1995 by an on-duty Long Beach police officer who has since retired, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court.

The lawsuit, filed on Dec. 28, says Ali Assef, an officer for the Long Beach Police Department from 1987 to 2017, groped and sexually assaulted the plaintiff while in uniform on multiple occasions.

The Long Beach Post is not naming the plaintiff because it generally does not identify survivors of sexual abuse unless they choose to use their names publicly.

Assef declined to comment on the allegations and told the Post he was in the process of hiring private counsel.

The Long Beach Police Department has since opened a criminal investigation into the allegations, according to Allison Gallagher, a spokesperson for the department.

Long Beach is also listed in the complaint because the alleged abuse occurred while Assef was employed by the city. The City’s Attorney’s Office also declined to comment on the allegations because it is active litigation.

According to the lawsuit, Assef met the plaintiff in 1995 while she was 17 years old and working at Dale’s Diner, a restaurant where police officers were often known to eat.

At the time, the plaintiff had dreams of studying criminology at Long Beach City College and eventually becoming a police officer, according to the lawsuit.

One night after her shift at the diner, Assef allegedly approached the plaintiff in his police cruiser while she was walking through an alley to get to her car at the end of her shift.

They talked for a short while before, according to the lawsuit, Assef had her follow his police cruiser to a secluded area where they’d talked some more before he allegedly groped her, sexually assaulted her and made suggestive comments about using his power as an officer to arrest her.

On another occasion, Assef allegedly took the plaintiff to a hotel room 30 minutes away from her vehicle and initiated rough sexual intercourse with her. In the lawsuit, the plaintiff says she felt trapped in the hotel room and was afraid that resisting Assef would hurt her chances of getting into a law enforcement career.

“She held law enforcement in the highest regard, and this completely shattered her image of protecting and serving and how law enforcement officers are supposed to be dedicated to the public,” the plaintiff’s attorney, Timothy Hale, said.

The abuse allegedly lasted less than a year, and ended after Assef suddenly stopped waiting for the plaintiff after work, Hale said.

Although the alleged assault happened nearly 30 years ago, the plaintiff is still able to sue because of a California law that loosened the statute of limitations for three years in sexual abuse cases .

“Most survivors don’t usually tell anyone, and if they do, it’s not until they’re in their 40s or 60s,” Hale said, adding that by then the only recourse they have is through the civil process.

Hale added that his client still lives in fear of the officer, but she broke her silence about the abuse to empower other victims to come forward and hold him accountable for his actions.

“A big part of it is making sure that these departments and agencies can allow for victims to be able to come forward and report these crimes even if the perpetrator is in a position of power,” Hale said. “Imagine how hard it is to be a kid that age and go to the police and tell them one of their own was doing this crime.”

Police investigate hit-and-run that left bicyclist dead along PCH

The post Woman files lawsuit alleging now-retired LBPD officer sexually assaulted her as a minor in 1995 appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Homeless man injured when LBPD quality-of-life officer drives over his hand, police say
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Metro, city to begin discussions to create homeless service hub along Long Beach A Line
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LBPD says it will focus on traffic enforcement as fatal crashes remain high
Long Beach, CA14 hours ago
Woman wounded in South Wrigley shooting, police say
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
Long Beach agrees to pay $375,000 to settle wrongful termination lawsuit
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
LBPD officers begin working mandatory overtime shifts amid staffing shortages
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
What bills are Long Beach’s state legislators working on?
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
How to donate to help homeless residents in Long Beach
Long Beach, CA13 hours ago
LBUSD hit by data leak affecting 130,000 students, but officials say threat is low
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Column: The white founder of Black Restaurant Week said the N-word. What should be done?
Long Beach, CA13 hours ago
City to reconsider winter homeless shelter at Silverado Park amid neighborhood outrage
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital expands mental health services
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
Extra Frames: The photos we didn’t publish in February
Long Beach, CA2 days ago
City Council ends COVID-19 emergency, but free testing and vaccines will continue
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Long Beach Post joins newsrooms across U.S. in founding new alliance
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
Help Me Help You kicks off bimonthly free grocery event at McKinley Elementary School
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Long Beach to set up 60 beds for homeless amid extreme cold, wet weather
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Tenant rights workshop will educate renters as eviction ban’s end looms
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
LGBTQ chorus South Coast Chorale to perform ‘Oliver Button is a Sissy’ in March
Long Beach, CA4 days ago
Long Beach’s Diane Marie Brown tells a story of family in her debut novel ‘Black Candle Women’
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Cambodian Restaurant Week will kick off in March after being canceled last year
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
LBUSD, TALB negotiating over raises, additional days for teachers
Long Beach, CA3 days ago
$30M grant will help fund dramatic Shoreline Drive overhaul
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
Firefighters battle blaze at multifamily building in Cambodia Town
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
City hopes to complete construction on 51st Street Greenbelt in fall 2024
Long Beach, CA5 days ago
Long Beach Center for Economic Inclusion has a new executive director
Long Beach, CA7 days ago
Long Beach Airport’s historic terminal closes temporarily for $18M renovation
Long Beach, CA6 days ago
LBUSD board approves 5-year contract to revive ‘Hi Hill’ at YMCA’s Camp Oakes
Long Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy