Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

Council Councilors Flynn+Flaherty Refile Hearing to Discuss Safety of Light Poles, Bridges, and Infrastructure

13 days ago
At the first Boston City Council Meeting this year, City Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty refiled a hearing order to discuss the safety of light poles, bridges, and other public infrastructure in the City of Boston.

This hearing was initially filed in September of last year, when a pedestrian crossing the Evelyn Moakley Bridge in the South Boston Waterfront was struck and injured by a falling light pole. At the time, the Public Works Department swiftly inspected all city bridges in the area and removed 23 of the light poles that were deemed not completely satisfactory, while two poles had been previously removed. However, it is critical that the city continues to ensure that our city’s public infrastructure is safe and structurally sound, and that there are routine inspections and systems in place for maintenance and repair.

“Unfortunately, this incident shed light on our aging infrastructure, light poles, and bridges- especially against the harsh New England weather, sea air and salt water.” Council President Flynn said. “Councilor Flaherty and I are refiling this hearing to receive an update from the city and our state partners on the inspection and audit of all light poles, bridges, and public infrastructure, and any relevant plans to make all necessary repairs in a timely manner. While Public Works was quick to respond to the incident last year, we must work with our bridge engineers and design consultants to prevent an incident like this from happening again.”

Councilor At-Large Flaherty said, “We, as a city, have a responsibility to make sure that we regularly inspect roads, bridges, light poles and street signs as a matter of public safety. We live in New England and our area is subject to harsh weather conditions that tend to deteriorate building materials and fixtures quicker than other places.”

Council President Flynn and Councilor Flaherty will look to schedule a hearing in the coming weeks.

For more information, please contact Council President Flynn’s office at 617-635-3203 and [email protected].

