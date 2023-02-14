Utah's Governor Tells Californians To 'Stay In California'

Photo: iStockphoto

Utah's Governor, Spencer Cox , has advised Californians looking to leave the state to stay in California rather than move to Utah. According to SF Gate , Utah is currently experiencing a housing shortage due to the face-paced increase in population over the last 10 years. Cox explained that Utah needs to deal with issues encompassing "housing and water" before more Californians move there.

"We’re having the opposite problem, this last census confirmed that Utah was the fastest-growing state over the past 10 years. So our biggest problems are more growth related. We would love for people to stay in California instead of coming as refugees to Utah. So we’re always trying to figure that out. Our biggest problem right now is housing and water, those two issues. Because we've grown so quickly, we need a larger supply of housing, that's where our focus is. We're not working to attract more people, we're doing just fine that way."

The housing shortage that has plagued the state for last few years has caused the price of housing to increase over the national average. SF Gate mentioned that Cox attributes these rising prices in large part to the influx of Californians that have moved to the state .