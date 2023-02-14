Ain’t No Way Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Wear Skechers (Though We Admit, the New Shoes Are Cool)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg have teamed up for everything from TV shows to bottles of wine , so perhaps we shouldn’t be too surprised that they would eventually foray into the fashion space. But this wasn’t exactly the couture collab we were envisioning.

Stewart and Snoop are shilling for Skechers , as revealed in a new Super Bowl commercial that aired over the weekend. The Big Game spot features Snoop’s 1993 hit “Who Am I (What’s My Name)?” and follows the rapper through a whirlwind day as he switches up his Skechers fits for each activity. There’s a blue pair for his private jet, a yellow pair for the stage, and a white pair as he kicks back in his office (which oddly resembles the Oval Office) while talking to Stewart.

Stewart isn’t the only celebrity cameo in the clip: Snoop also checks in with fellow Skechers ambassadors Howie Long and Tony Romo (Stewart though, is notably not wearing Skechers in her brief appearance).

The Skechers x Snoop Dogg commercial features the Skechers Hands Free Slip-Ins collection , which lets you easily slide your foot into your shoes without unlacing. Skechers patented “Heel Pillow” adds extra cushioning and grip without losing its shape.

These “Slip-In” sneakers below feature a super lightweight and breathable mesh upper, plus a memory foam insole for extra comfort. At $90, they are decent dupes for similar styles twice the price (and the Skechers are probably way more comfortable too).

This isn’t Snoop’s first fashion campaign of course. He’s repped everything from blinged-out hi-tops to Gucci suits and even curated a G-Star Raw “ Say It Witcha Booty ” collection in 2021. But the rapper says he wanted to team up with a brand that was not only stylish, but accessible to his fans.

“I’m a man of the people. I’m excited to partner with Skechers, who always brings something for everyone—just like me,” Snoop says, in a press release. “In this commercial, I got together with some of my friends, who also all have very active lifestyles and want to be stylish and comfortable at the same time, which we can do with Skechers. They’re shoes for all walks of life.”

Skechers says the “All Walks of Life” concept was an idea from Snoop himself. The sneaker brand has been a regular Super Bowl advertiser since first airing a spot starring Joe Montana in 2010. Last year, the brand featured Willie Nelson in its 10 th campaign centered on the Big Game.

The Snoop-approved styles, meantime, launch this week on Skechers.com with new silhouettes being released throughout the spring. Pricing for the collection range from $75 to $110.