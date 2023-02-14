Arteta accuses Lee Mason of ‘not understanding’ job after VAR error

Mikel Arteta has accused VAR official Lee Mason of “not understanding” his job after his error led to Brentford being wrongly awarded an equalising goal against Arsenal on Saturday, 11 February.

Christian Norgaard appeared to be in an offside position before he set up Ivan Toney to score, but Mason did not investigate the play.

Mason, who works for the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), has been stood down from duty for the next round of Premier League games.

“That wasn’t a human error,” the football manager said.

