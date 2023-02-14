Chick-fil-A Announced A New Plant-Based Sandwich–And It’s Made With Cauliflower!

Plant-based options continue to crop up in fast food establishments across the country. From Burger King’s Impossible Whopper to Beyond Meat at Taco Bell , there’s never been a better time to be a vegetarian fast food-lover. And now, Chick-fil-A has joined the ranks of those offering up meat-free sandwiches–but they’ve gone a different route than most.

Rather than going with one of the more popular plant-based proteins, such as Impossible Burgers or Beyond Meat, the restaurant has developed their own cauliflower sandwich, and it’s available in select regions now. Learn more below!

Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich

Vegetarian Chick-fil-A fans are in luck; they can now experience all the delicious flavor of the restaurant’s iconic chicken sandwich–without any of the chicken. The new Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich is now being tested in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and Greensboro-Triad, North Carolina. It’s basically just what it sounds like: a breaded cauliflower filet that’s been marinated and seasoned to get that Chick-fil-A flavor we all know and love, topped with dill pickles and sandwiched between a toasted bun.

As it turns out, adding this to the menu was no spur-of-the-moment decision. In fact, the Chick-fil-A culinary team has been developing the cauliflower sandwich since 2018 in an effort to meet the rising demand for plant-based meals.

Culinary developer Stuart Tracy spoke about the sandwich in a product preview in Atlanta, according to Nation’s Restaurant News: “A lot of this started with noticing a trend in the marketplace of people eating more vegetables/eating less meat. We see a lot of products in retail that address this need that has now shifted to new products in the marketplace like Beyond and Impossible appearing heavily at other fast-food brands. We looked at ‘what does that mean for us?’” he said, explaining that the first prototype was created in October 2018, followed by dozens more until the sandwich reached its final cauliflower form. Stuart says it “checks all of the boxes [Chick-fil-A] consumers wanted–something that tasted like Chick-fil-A, that was identifiable and that was delicious.”

Consumers who are lucky enough to live near the testing markets can purchase the Cauliflower Sandwich for $6.59. Fingers crossed that the rest of us will be able to try it soon!