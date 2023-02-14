Open in App
Hawaii State
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

End of an era: Microsoft officially retires Internet Explorer

By Garrett Spoor,

13 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vFEX2_0knS4qm500

FORT WAYNE, Ind. ( WANE ) — This Valentine’s Day didn’t show love to those who experienced the early stages of the world wide web.

As of Tuesday, Microsoft has officially disabled Internet Explorer for desktops, the tech company announced .

The browser was originally launched in 1995 for Windows devices. Internet Explorer had a total of 11 versions, with the last one being released in 2013.

But after nearly three decades, the web browser has grown outdated, which led to Microsoft taking action to remove it.

In 2015, Microsoft announced that it would be replacing it with Microsoft Edge as the default browser for Windows 10.

Legendary Hawaii surf photographer captures his own final moments

Microsoft acknowledged the retirement of Internet Explorer in June last year , but it wasn’t until the update Tuesday that users on Windows 10 were prevented from accessing the web browser.

“The change to use Microsoft Edge update to disable IE is intended to provide a better user experience and help organizations transition their last remaining IE11 (Internet Explorer 11) users to Microsoft Edge,” Microsoft said.

All devices that attempt to open Internet Explorer will now redirect to the Microsoft Edge web browser instead.

Haley announces presidential campaign, challenging Trump

Microsoft also intends to remove visual references, such as the Internet Explorer taskbar icon, in an update later this year. The update is currently scheduled for June 13.

Today, the Chrome browser dominates with roughly a 65% share of the worldwide browser market, followed by Apple’s Safari with 19%, according to internet analytics company Statcounter. Internet Explorer’s heir, Edge, lags with about 4%, just ahead of Firefox.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Body found in river near Fort Smith park identified
Fort Smith, AR16 hours ago
Police investigate body found in Fort Smith park
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Bail reduced in Crawford County manslaughter case
Fort Smith, AR15 hours ago
Rogers woman sentenced to 22 years after fleeing police
Rogers, AR3 days ago
One woman dead in Van Buren apartment fire
Van Buren, AR3 days ago
Defendant moves for animal cruelty trial delay
Rogers, AR21 hours ago
Gov. Sanders to appoint Little Rock OB-GYN as Arkansas Surgeon General
Little Rock, AR14 hours ago
Plan to combat Bentonville’s lack of affordable housing
Bentonville, AR1 hour ago
Migrants turn back to Mexico after buses-to-Canada rumor debunked
El Paso, TX2 days ago
1984 massacre at border McDonald’s a distant memory for community
San Diego, CA2 days ago
DeSantis signs state takeover of land around Walt Disney World into law
Lake Buena Vista, FL19 hours ago
Biden orders weekend door-to-door checks in Ohio after train derailment
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Erin Brockovich warns residents of East Palestine at town hall: ‘This is going to be a long game’
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Fort Smith mayor talks pilot training program
Fort Smith, AR10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy