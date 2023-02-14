Hanna City man faces aggravated DUI charges after fatal collision in Peoria County

PEORIA — A Hanna City man faces up to 14 years in prison after a Peoria County grand jury returned a four-count indictment stemming from a fatal collision.

Jeremy E. Perry, 43, was formally charged with three counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of driving on a revoked license. Two of the DUI counts allege he had methamphetamine in his body at the time of the crash at the intersection of U.S. Route 150 and Trigger Road.

Deputies initially were called to the Shell gas station at the Kickapoo exit off Interstate 74 just after 10 a.m. Jan. 15, on a report of two people who were unresponsive in a Buick LeSabre. One person, a woman, was removed from the car but a man took off, officials have said.

That led to a chase up and down Kickapoo-Edwards Road and then onto U.S. Route 150. A head-on collision occurred just east of the intersection of 150 with Trigger Road.

Miriam Schmid, 43, of Edwards, was killed. A young boy and the driver of another vehicle were injured, according to reports from the Peoria County Sheriff's Office. Perry too was seriously injured and was in a hospital for about two weeks, according to records from the Peoria County Jail.

The Illinois State Police is conducting an investigation, as is the Sheriff's Office. When reached, Sheriff Chris Watkins said his department's review is "ongoing but almost complete."