Oregon football hires A’lique Terry to coach the offensive line

The Oregon football coaching staff has returned to full strength.

On Tuesday, coach Dan Lanning announced the hiring of offensive line coach A’lique Terry, a former graduate assistant for the Ducks who spent 2022 in the NFL as the assistant defensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings.

Terry fills the void left by Adrian Klemm, who became the offensive line coach for the New England Patriots last week.

“We are thrilled to welcome A’lique back to the Oregon family,” Lanning said. “A’lique is very familiar with our program and understands the values and goals that we have here in Eugene. He is passionate, with unique experiences that range from the college ranks all the way to the NFL as a coach. He also has experience as a player, competing at the Power 5 level on the offensive line.

“His relationships with our current and past student-athletes are unmatched, and his reputation as a teacher precedes him. We are really excited about what A’lique brings to our program and the positive impact he’ll have on our student-athletes both on and off the field.”

Terry was at Oregon in 2019 and 2020 working with the offensive line. He was the offensive line coach at Hawaii in 2021 and was also a four-year letterman as an offensive lineman at Wake Forest from 2014-17.

"I am really excited to return to the University of Oregon,” Terry said. “I want to thank coach Lanning and the Oregon administration for this incredible opportunity to be a part of what they are building in Eugene. I've experienced first-hand how special Oregon is, and I couldn't be more fired up to get back and connect with our student-athletes. I am very appreciative and can't wait to get to work."

Follow Chris Hansen on Twitter@chansen_RG or email atchansen@registerguard.com. For more sports coverage, visit registerguard.com. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.