Tom Brady Delayed $375 Million NFL Sports Gig To 2024 In Hopes Of Winning Back Ex-Wife Gisele, Sources Claim

Tom Brady posted a selfie of himself in his underwear, sparking ridicule as well as fears he’s cracking up as he faces life without football and his supermodel ex-wife Gisele Bundchen , RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Without football to lose himself in anymore, he’s feeling lonely and abandoned,” spilled a source. “He wanted Gisele to see what she was missing but wound up just embarrassing himself!”

The recently retired 45-year-old former quarterback was openly mocked by other NFL players, including his old backup Matt Cassel, who tweeted, “When does your Depends line drop?”

In a shocking move, Brady postponed his whopping $375 million broadcasting gig at FOX Sports in a desperate bid to win Gisele, 42, and rebuild their family which included kids Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 13, said sources.

“The biggest obstacle between them was Gisele’s complaints about Tom was putting football before family, so he decided to show her he’s willing to focus on them before taking the job at FOX,” explained an insider. “His only goal right now is to get his family back.”

But it doesn’t help that Gisele has been getting close with her hunky trainer Joaquim Valente , 34, according to sources.

However, Tom may have scored with his Hail Mary pass even in his underwear. Gisele’s anger appears to have waned and a friend spilled that she was “his rock” when he decided to retire again. Now, things are “cordial” between the two, the insider said.

But Brady’s got a long field ahead of him — and insiders suspect he’s lost his mojo. “People are watching him unravel in front of their eyes and there are real fears he’s headed for total disaster,” said a source.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Gisele and Tom finalized their divorce last year after the supermodel lost it after the NFL legend decided to play another season in the league.

Earlier this month, Brady released a video of himself on the beach talking directly to fans.

He said, “I'll get to the point right away: I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first. So I won't be long-winded. I think you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year. So, really, thank you guys, so much, to every single one of you, for supporting me. My family, my friends, teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there's too many. Thank you, guys, for letting me live my absolute dream. I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."