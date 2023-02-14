SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 13): Streaking NorthWood Panthers enter Top 10

Hammond Central, which hasn't lost to an in-state opponent this season, jumps to the top five.
Elsewhere, Connersville is a newcomer to the rankings this week.
SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS
Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through Feb. 12):
1. Ben Davis (24-0)
Last week: 1
The Giants stayed perfect by beating Covenant Christian 61-42 and No. 9 Lawrence North 62-45.
2. Penn (19-1)
Last week: 2
The Kingsmen have won 13 in a row after beating South Bend Adams 87-35 and South Bend Washington 85-51.
3. Carmel (14-6)
Last week: 3
The Greyhounds knocked off Hamilton Southeastern 48-37 and Fort Wayne Carroll 57-41.
4. Brownsburg (18-2)
Last week: 4
The Bulldogs beat No. 23 Noblesville 60-54.
5. Hammond Central (19-1)
Last week: 6
The Wolves won their 11th straight, 76-69 over No. 17 Chesterton.
6. Kokomo (16-4)
Last week: 7
The Wildkats beat Richmond 72-62 for their ninth straight win.
7. Indianapolis Attucks (14-7)
Last week: 8
The Tigers knocked off Indianapolis Riverside 79-30 and Indianapolis Tindley 81-54.
8. Cathedral (15-4)
Last week: 9
The Irish got past No. 25 Fishers 47-44 and defeated Franklin Central 58-39.
9. Lawrence North (15-5)
Last week: 10
The Wildcats lost 62-45 to No. 1 Ben Davis and beat Fort Wayne Snider 73-64.
10. NorthWood (17-2)
Last week: 12
The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games by beating West Noble 55-47 and Mishawaka 64-28.
11. Zionsville (13-6)
Last week: 19
The Eagles knocked off No. 12 Center Grove 54-44 and Lebanon 54-35.
12. Center Grove (17-2)
Last week: 5
The Trojans' eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 54-44 loss to No. 11 Zionsville.
13. Norwell (18-2)
Last week: 13
The Knights have won 11 in a row after victories over Heritage (72-47) and Huntington North (57-32).
14. Anderson (18-3)
Last week: 14
The Indians are on a 14-game winning streak after getting by No. 25 Fishers 73-70 in overtime and beating Logansport 64-44 and Muncie Central 59-44.
15. Mishawaka Marian (19-2)
Last week: 15
The Knights are 9-1 since December after beating New Prairie 61-23 and South Bend St. Joseph 76-48.
16. Munster (18-2)
Last week: 16
The Mustangs beat Calumet 78-61 and Gary West Side 71-34 to extend their winning streak to 11 games. They're at 17-1 Lake Station on Tuesday.
17. Chesterton (15-5)
Last week: 17
The Trojans beat Portage 76-42 for their 10th straight win before falling 76-69 at No. 5 Hammond Central.
18. Connersville (15-4)
Last week: NR
The Spartans beat East Central 38-29 and No. 19 New Palestine 58-52.
19. New Palestine (18-2)
Last week: 11
The Dragons beat Guerin Catholic 67-64 and Shelbyville 61-51 before falling 58-52 to No. 18 Connersville.
20. Jennings County (17-2)
Last week: 18
The Panthers beat Columbus East 74-48 and lost 65-59 to Jeffersonville.
21. Greenfield-Central (19-1)
Last week: 23
The Cougars' winning streak is at 16 games after wins over Franklin County (57-25) and Avon (49-43).
22. Pike (13-7)
Last week: 20
The Red Devils beat Hamilton Southeastern 58-53 and No. 24 Indianapolis North Central 91-70 before losing 72-64 to Mount Vernon (Fortville).
23. Noblesville (14-6)
Last week: 22
The Millers beat Liberty Christian 77-40 and lost 60-54 to No. 4 Brownsburg.
24. Indianapolis North Central (11-7)
Last week: 24
The Panthers' five-game winning streak was snapped with a 91-70 loss to No. 22 Pike.
25. Fishers (11-10)
Last week: 25
The Tigers had a couple close losses against ranked teams, losing 73-70 in overtime to No, 14 Anderson and 47-44 to No. 8 Indianapolis Cathedral.
