SBLive Indiana high school boys basketball Power 25 rankings (Feb. 13): Streaking NorthWood Panthers enter Top 10

By Mike Clark,

13 days ago

Hammond Central, which hasn't lost to an in-state opponent this season, jumps to the top five.

Elsewhere, Connersville is a newcomer to the rankings this week.

SBLIVE INDIANA POWER 25 BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: DEC. 20 | DEC. 27 | JAN. 3 | JAN. 11 | JAN. 17 | JAN. 25 | JAN. 31 | FEB. 7

Here's a look at the SBLive Power 25 boys basketball rankings (with records through Feb. 12):

1. Ben Davis (24-0)

Last week: 1

The Giants stayed perfect by beating Covenant Christian 61-42 and No. 9 Lawrence North 62-45.

2. Penn (19-1)

Last week: 2

The Kingsmen have won 13 in a row after beating South Bend Adams 87-35 and South Bend Washington 85-51.

3. Carmel (14-6)

Last week: 3

The Greyhounds knocked off Hamilton Southeastern 48-37 and Fort Wayne Carroll 57-41.

4. Brownsburg (18-2)

Last week: 4

The Bulldogs beat No. 23 Noblesville 60-54.

5. Hammond Central (19-1)

Last week: 6

The Wolves won their 11th straight, 76-69 over No. 17 Chesterton.

6. Kokomo (16-4)

Last week: 7

The Wildkats beat Richmond 72-62 for their ninth straight win.

7. Indianapolis Attucks (14-7)

Last week: 8

The Tigers knocked off Indianapolis Riverside 79-30 and Indianapolis Tindley 81-54.

8. Cathedral (15-4)

Last week: 9

The Irish got past No. 25 Fishers 47-44 and defeated Franklin Central 58-39.

9. Lawrence North (15-5)

Last week: 10

The Wildcats lost 62-45 to No. 1 Ben Davis and beat Fort Wayne Snider 73-64.

10. NorthWood (17-2)

Last week: 12

The Panthers extended their winning streak to nine games by beating West Noble 55-47 and Mishawaka 64-28.

11. Zionsville (13-6)

Last week: 19

The Eagles knocked off No. 12 Center Grove 54-44 and Lebanon 54-35.

12. Center Grove (17-2)

Last week: 5

The Trojans' eight-game winning streak was snapped with a 54-44 loss to No. 11 Zionsville.

13. Norwell (18-2)

Last week: 13

The Knights have won 11 in a row after victories over Heritage (72-47) and Huntington North (57-32).

14. Anderson (18-3)

Last week: 14

The Indians are on a 14-game winning streak after getting by No. 25 Fishers 73-70 in overtime and beating Logansport 64-44 and Muncie Central 59-44.

15. Mishawaka Marian (19-2)

Last week: 15

The Knights are 9-1 since December after beating New Prairie 61-23 and South Bend St. Joseph 76-48.

16. Munster (18-2)

Last week: 16

The Mustangs beat Calumet 78-61 and Gary West Side 71-34 to extend their winning streak to 11 games. They're at 17-1 Lake Station on Tuesday.

17. Chesterton (15-5)

Last week: 17

The Trojans beat Portage 76-42 for their 10th straight win before falling 76-69 at No. 5 Hammond Central.

18. Connersville (15-4)

Last week: NR

The Spartans beat East Central 38-29 and No. 19 New Palestine 58-52.

19. New Palestine (18-2)

Last week: 11

The Dragons beat Guerin Catholic 67-64 and Shelbyville 61-51 before falling 58-52 to No. 18 Connersville.

20. Jennings County (17-2)

Last week: 18

The Panthers beat Columbus East 74-48 and lost 65-59 to Jeffersonville.

21. Greenfield-Central (19-1)

Last week: 23

The Cougars' winning streak is at 16 games after wins over Franklin County (57-25) and Avon (49-43).

22. Pike (13-7)

Last week: 20

The Red Devils beat Hamilton Southeastern 58-53 and No. 24 Indianapolis North Central 91-70 before losing 72-64 to Mount Vernon (Fortville).

23. Noblesville (14-6)

Last week: 22

The Millers beat Liberty Christian 77-40 and lost 60-54 to No. 4 Brownsburg.

24. Indianapolis North Central (11-7)

Last week: 24

The Panthers' five-game winning streak was snapped with a 91-70 loss to No. 22 Pike.

25. Fishers (11-10)

Last week: 25

The Tigers had a couple close losses against ranked teams, losing 73-70 in overtime to No, 14 Anderson and 47-44 to No. 8 Indianapolis Cathedral.

