Gas prices around the area

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas in the last week:
$3.373 Athens
$3.144 Chillicothe
$3.244 Columbiana
$3.519 East Liverpool
$3.298 Gallipolis
$2.989 Hillsboro
$3.297 Ironton
$3.288 Jackson
$3.086 Logan
$3.369 Marietta
$3.084 Portsmouth
$3.306 Steubenville
$3.160 Washington Court House
$3.425 Waverly
