Gas prices around the area

13 days ago

The average price of unleaded self-serve gasoline in various areas in the last week:

$3.373 Athens

$3.144 Chillicothe

$3.244 Columbiana

$3.519 East Liverpool

$3.298 Gallipolis

$2.989 Hillsboro

$3.297 Ironton

$3.288 Jackson

$3.086 Logan

$3.369 Marietta

$3.084 Portsmouth

$3.306 Steubenville

$3.160 Washington Court House

$3.425 Waverly

