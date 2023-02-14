Open in App
Suitland Stabbing Suspect Sentenced For Butchering Victim After Southeast DC Crash: Feds

By Zak Failla,

13 days ago
Smallwood was sentenced to prison time. Photo Credit: Unsplash/Carles Rabada

A Maryland man has been sentenced to more than two decades in prison for butchering a friend to death in Southeast Washington, DC, federal prosecutors announced.

Suitland resident Herbert Smallwood, 42, has been sentenced to 275 months in prison for the murder of Joseph Ogundoju after following his far for several blocks in June 2021.

Prosecutors said that at approximately 7 p.m. on June 30, 2021, Smallwood was traveling in an SUV that was following another vehicle being driven by an acquaintance.

The other vehicle, a Ford Focus, crashed during the incident and flipped in the rear of the 1600 block of 17th Place SE, they noted.

Smallwood then got out of the SUV with a knife and stabbed Ogundoju approximately 31 times. The 46-year-old died a short time later, according to officials.

Surveillance footage recovered during the investigation showed Smallwood’s vehicle following the Ford Focus immediately before it crashed. Ogundoju’s blood was also found on Smallwood’s clothes following the crash.

Smallwood was arrested on the day of the crash and pleaded guilty in April 2022 to second-degree murder while armed. Following his prison term, he will be placed on five years of supervised release.

