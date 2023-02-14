Open in App
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise Gets Trolled After Debuting Orange Spray Tan At Oscars Luncheon: 'He Looks Like Donald Trump'

By Stephanie Kaplan,

13 days ago
Tom Cruise was the center of attention at the 41st Oscars Nominee Luncheon for more than one reason.

The actor was seen socializing with everyone from Ke Huy Quan to Malala Yousafzai at the Monday, February 13, event, which was held in Beverly Hills. And while the actor's peers adored the chance to meet and chat with the star — at one point, Steven Spielberg told him Top Gun: Maverick "might have saved the entire theatrical industry" — fans couldn't help but poke fun at the dad-of-one's new look.

Cruise, 60, showed up to the ritzy shindig in a navy suit, showing off a longer and more flowy hairstyle than usual. However, it was the Jack Reacher lead's tanned skin that had all of social media buzzing.

"Tom Cruise is so ...orange," one Twitter user noted, while another quipped, "Tom Cruise looks like Donald Trump now wtf."

"OH GOD why does Tom Cruise kinda look like Trump?!" questioned a third. "They both look scary as hell."

While critics and viewers alike raved over his performance in Top Gun: Maverick, he failed to secure a Best Actor nomination at the Golden Globes or the Academy Awards.

However, the successful flick is up for Best Picture, and he isn't letting the disappointment get to him, telling a reporter at the Feb. 13 luncheon, "This is fun. I'm enjoying it."

Though Cruise didn't attend the Globes last month, host Jerrod Carmichael took quite the dig at him and his controversial religion, Scientology .

"Backstage, I found these three Golden Globe awards that Tom Cruise returned," the comedian stated. "I think maybe we take these three things and exchange them for the safe return of Shelly Miscavige ."

The star-studded crowed let out an audible gasp, as Miscavige, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige , hasn't been seen publicly in over a decade.

Cruise is widely known for being the Church of Scientology 's poster boy, with former Scientologist executive Mike Rinder claiming last year that the religion will do anything to keep him satisfied.

"There is a lot of time and attention and money and effort put into keeping Tom Cruise happy," Rinder explained in a radio interview. "David Miscavige believes that Tom Cruise is the greatest asset that Scientology has , and he treats him that way."

People talked to Cruise at the luncheon.

