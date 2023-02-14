Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Completely Non-Committal About Long Term Future With Mavericks

The Mavericks guard is focusing on this season, not the offseason.

The Dallas Mavericks were among the winners of the NBA trade deadline, acquiring All-Star guard Kyrie Irving from the Brooklyn Nets.

The Mavs gave up a lot for a potential rental in Irving, but they did all they could in helping out their superstar guard Luka Doncic in a wide-open Western Conference.

Irving is set to be a free agent this offseason after his four-year, $136 million contract expires that he signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019.

NBA insider Marc Stein tweeted that Irving said at his introductory press conference with Dallas that he will not discuss his long-term future with the team for the remainder of the season.

In the past couple of seasons, Irving has been somewhat of a wild card to the teams he’s been a part of. He’s had a ton of off-the-court drama in the past four years and has only played in 143 games, which is only roughly 30 percent of the time.

Even if Irving were to say he would re-sign with the Mavericks, we can’t take his word for it. The 30-year-old isn’t necessarily a man of his word when he reports something to the public, so it remains a mystery what team he will be a part of next season.

The Lakers are among the favorites to land the eight-time All-Star, and were in the mix to acquire him this past trade deadline.

You never know with Irving; nonetheless, he is a fantastic ball player and would make the Lakers an instant championship contender.

We’ll see if the Lakers believe he is worth the risk or if they avoid him altogether in the summer.

