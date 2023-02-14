Watch Carrie Underwood Crowd Surf For The First Time Since She Was A Teen
By Kelly Fisher,
13 days ago
Carrie Underwood offered a behind-the-scenes look at the music video shoot for one of her latest breakup anthems, “Hate My Heart.” The track quickly became a fan-favorite from Underwood’s long-awaited Denim & Rhinestones album that released over the summer.
The “Hate My Heart” music video was directed by Shaun Silva — who also directed “If I Didn’t Love You,” the power ballad Jason Aldean released with Underwood — and filmed at the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee. That’s where Underwood attends a concert with a group of friends (all of whom are getting over their respective heartbreaks), and the women encounter their lookalikes performing on stage. During that scene, Underwood crowd surfs for the first time since her teen years.
“In the video, it’s like a normal person going out to a club, and somehow she manages to muster up enough courage to crowd surf and ends up on stage as she goes back, which means I have to crowd surf,” Underwood said. She added, with a wink: “which I haven’t done since I was 17.”
“It wasn’t really a stage dive, it was like a stage trust fall,” Underwood said as the behind-the-scenes video captures her falling backward (onto a safe landing) toward the audience.
