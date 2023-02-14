Report: Chelsea Have Not Given Up On Signing Jude Bellingham

Chelsea are refusing to give up on signing Jude Bellingham even though they recognise the transfer will be difficult.

Chelsea broke the bank for Enzo Fernandez in the January window, but are not against going to try and sign Jude Bellingham in the summer as they try to bolster their midfield.

Bellingham is expected to leave Dortmund in the summer but the fee is going to be huge and thought to be bigger than the Enzo Fernandez price they paid in January.

Chelsea have him at the top of the list and will try to sign him with everything they have.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea have not yet given up on signing Jude Bellingham and have him as a priority target for the summer window.

Bellingham is of course the most wanted midfielder in the game right now, but Chelsea have not been named as top suitors for the Dortmund man recently.

The Blue's do have heavy interest however, and believe Bellingham is achievable in the summer window.

Chelsea understand they face an uphill battle to sign Bellingham with Liverpool and Real Madrid the true front runners as things stand, but that does not put them off trying.

After the Enzo Fernandez deal Chelsea may feel as if they could sign anyone, and that includes Bellingham

The midfielder has moved above Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo in the priority list at Chelsea and the club will try and beat the other clubs courting him in the race over the coming months.

