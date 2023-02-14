Open in App
Capitola, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

'Beyond the Flood' concert to raise money for Capitola storm recovery

By CBS San Francisco,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wvYsX_0knRZmqk00

Capitola business owner still struggling to recover from epic storms 01:50

Capitola is hosting a benefit concert this weekend to raise money for the recovery efforts of the coastal Santa Cruz County city, which had millions of dollars in damage from last month's storms.

The "Beyond the Flood" benefit concert is planned for noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at the Esplanade Park bandstand. The event is free and will include live music and a beer concession trailer donated by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co.

All proceeds from the beer and t-shirts sold at the event are going to Community Foundation Santa Cruz County (CFSCC), a nonprofit helping to coordinate the rebuilding from the wet and windy weather. City officials say CFSCC has issued $510,000 in disaster grants as of last week.

The damage in Capitola was dramatic enough that it warranted a visit by President Joe Biden, who came to the city on January 19th during his tour of parts of Santa Cruz County most impacted by the winter storms.

City officials say they recently submitted a damage estimate of $2.625 million to the Federal Emergency Management Agency from the storm and have a coordination meeting with FEMA planned for Wednesday.

Capitola Police Chief Andrew Dally, who presented the proposal for the benefit concert to the City Council last Thursday, said the idea for it came after a beach cleanup that followed the storm.

"There was just a lot of talk about what's the next thing we can do," Dally told the council. "It was really apparent that a lot of people in the community really wanted to step up and help with this."

The concert will be modeled after the Twilight concert series held at the same location on Wednesday evenings during the summer months, Dally said.

Jive Machine, the Alex Lucero Band, and Joint Chiefs with Tony Lindsay are the musical acts set to perform during the concert.

People are encouraged to find alternatives to driving to get to the event, which will feature a bicycle lot. Following the concert, another beach cleanup is planned for 9 a.m. Sunday, city officials said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Cruz, CA newsLocal Santa Cruz, CA
Downed trees, snow shut down Highway 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains
Santa Cruz, CA1 hour ago
Residents in Santa Cruz Mountains brace for rare snowfall
Santa Cruz, CA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Update: Highway 101 in Menlo Park reopens as PG&E works to restore power
Menlo Park, CA13 hours ago
Santa Clara County officials open warming centers
San Jose, CA3 hours ago
Dayslong power outage wears on East Palo Alto families
East Palo Alto, CA9 hours ago
Bay Area nonprofit provides CPR and automated external defibrillator training
Benicia, CA1 day ago
Berkeley ending city worker COVID-19 vaccine mandate as state of emergency ends
Berkeley, CA20 hours ago
Long-time residents recall 1976 blizzard that blanketed the Bay Area
Berkeley, CA20 hours ago
Program bridges language barriers in Oakland's Fruitvale District
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Money courier robbed on Market Street in San Francisco
San Francisco, CA15 hours ago
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at commercial structure in San Leandro
San Leandro, CA4 days ago
A year after fleeing Ukraine, young tennis prodigy embraces her new North Bay home
Novato, CA15 hours ago
Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao defends firing police chief; Armstrong files appeal
Oakland, CA16 hours ago
San Francisco Mission District groups decry violence after assault of 78-year-old woman
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Suspect in San Ramon weekend shooting arrested in Southern California
San Ramon, CA2 days ago
Beloved San Francisco zoo lion dies at 20
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
First anniversary of war raises anxiety in Ukrainians living in Bay Area
Berkeley, CA3 days ago
City officials ask for permanent gun ownership ban for alleged synagogue shooter
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Pittsburg man identified as Tesla driver killed in fatal I-680 crash into fire truck
Walnut Creek, CA18 hours ago
2 arrested in identity theft case in Mountain View
Mountain View, CA19 hours ago
3-alarm fire heavily damages Oakland's historic First African Methodist Episcopal Church
Oakland, CA3 days ago
San Ramon police find nothing suspicious at Cal High after phoned threat
San Ramon, CA1 day ago
Former Oakland Police Chief Armstrong 'likely' to appeal his firing
Oakland, CA3 days ago
San Jose police investigate fatal shooting in Rancho neighborhood
San Jose, CA1 day ago
Woman dies after jumping off overpass following MacArthur Maze crash
Oakland, CA1 day ago
Suspect arrested in San Francisco convenience store armed robberies
San Francisco, CA20 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy