Safe Bulkers: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MONACO (AP) — MONACO (AP) — Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB) on Tuesday reported earnings of $34.9 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the company said it had profit of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 29 cents per share.

The shipping company posted revenue of $86.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $83.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $172.6 million, or $1.36 per share. Revenue was reported as $339.7 million.

