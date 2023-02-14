Wykle Named TSWA Player Of Week

NASHVILLE — Carson-Newman junior guard Braelyn Wykle has been voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Women’s Basketball Player of the Week, registering 37.5 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 steals in two games for the Eagles.

Wykle, a South Greene High School grad, had a strong showing on Wednesday despite the Eagles falling to Mars Hill 69-64. She finished with a game-high 31 points, was 11-of-20 from the field and 7-of-10 from 3-point range. It was her eighth career 30-plus point game and third in the past seven games.

Wykle then scored a career-high 44 points in an 81-75 win over Anderson on Saturday, setting the school record for 3-pointers while passing 2,000 career points. She ranks fourth in SAC history in converted triples and became the 15th player in league history to score at least 40 points in a game.

Overall against Anderson, Wykle shot 14-for-25 from the field going 7-for-13 from 3-point range and sinking all nine of her foul shots. It was the fifth time in her career that she drilled a program-record tying seven triples.

Wykle is averaging 21.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 steals in 23 games this season while shooting 45.7 percent from 3-point range and 92 percent at the foul line.

It’s the third time this season Wykle has been named TSWA player of the week.

2022-23 TSWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

November 15 – Cjaba Harbison, Vanderbilt

November 22 – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

November 29 – Raven Thompson, Chattanooga

December 6 – Jami Tham, Tusculum University

December 14 – Jami Tham, Tusculum University

December 20 – Mya Belton, Tusculum University

January 3 – Rickea Jackson, Tennessee

January 10 – Jordan Horston, Tennessee

January 17 – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman

January 24 – Madison Bartley, Belmont

January 31 – Ciaja Harbison, Vanderbilt

February 7 – Madison Bartley, Belmont

February 14 – Braelyn Wykle, Carson-Newman