Out & About Week of Feb. 18

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Feb. 18

Notary Public class set

WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 on the Williamston campus.

The fee for this class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

The Windsor campus for Martin Community College located at 409 Granville St. in Windsor.

Feb. 20

Blood Drive to be held

WINDSOR - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at the Windsor Community Building.

For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

The Windsor Community Building is located at 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.

Feb. 23

Digital Photography class set

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC will be hosting this class from 6 – 9 p.m. beginning on Thursday, February 23 and ending on Thursday, April 13 on the Williamston campus.

The class will be held on Thursday and the fee for the class is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Feb. 25

Electrical Contractor’s License Renewal class planned

WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is hosting this class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, February 25 on the Willimaston campus.

The fee for this course is $70.

To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.

Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.

Historic Hope Celebrates Black History Month

WINDSOR - Historic Hope will host their 29th annual Black History Month celebration beginning at 9:30 a.m. on February 25.

The program will feature Dr. David Ballew and Michelle Lanier.

Registration and coffee will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 10 a.m. Both lectures are free to the public.

There will be a lunch buffet at 12:30 p.m. The cost of the buffet is $15 per person. Register for the lunch before February 20 by calling 252-794-3140, leave a message with a phone number if no one answers.

Historic Hope is located at 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.

Feb. 28

Blood Drive set

ASKEWVILLE - Askewville Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive in honor of Kelsey White from 12 noon – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28.

The blood drive will be held in the Family Life Center at the Church.

To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code AskewvilleBC.

Askewville Baptist Church is located at 110 East Askewville St. in Windsor.

March 10 – 11

Hew Haw set

EDENTON - Rocky Hock Community Center is hosting this event at 7 p.m. on Friday March 10 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The Hee Haw will be featuring Rocky Hock Opry Band and the whole Hee Haw gang with special guests.

Tickets for the event are $15. Tickets are available at Byrum True Value Hardware, Jim’s Market and Deli, WE Nixon Hardware, Dan Pittman Insurance Agency in Windsor, Leon Nixon’s Catering, Woodard’s Pharmacy and Elizabeth City Pawn & Guns.

Rocky Hock Community Health Center is located at 126 Evans Bass Rd. in Edenton.

March 16 – 19

The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical

WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the

Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

March 21

Blood Drive set

ROCKY HOCK – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.

Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.

Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.

Ongoing

Be a Voice for a Child

WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.

No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.

Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

Volunteers Needed

WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.

To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Gallery Theater Seeks Input

AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.

Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service

WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.

There is no charge for this service.

For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.

The Martin County Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.

All of the materials will be returned.

If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

GED Testing

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.