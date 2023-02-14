Boys basketball: Warriors remain unbeaten in Badger East play

The dream of an undefeated Badger East Conference season continues for the Waunakee boys’ basketball team.

Winners of nine straight games, the Warriors won two big league games on the road last week at Watertown and Stoughton, before dismantling Portage 74-37 in a Badger Conference crossover battle on Saturday.

On Tuesday, Feb. 7, Waunakee downed the Goslings 67-55, before traveling to Stoughton three days later to edge the Vikings 71-67.

Now 17-4 overall on the season, the Warriors are currently 12-0 in Badger East play, with a home against Beaver Dam slated for Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Warriors finish the regular season at DeForest on Friday, Feb. 17, before hosting the Badger Conference championship game on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Against Portage, the Warriors raced out to an 18-0 lead, with Devin Johnson igniting the run with two corner 3-pointers to start the game. Waunakee led 45-20 at the half and kept pulling away in the second half, as Kaden MacKenzie and Jake Bova finished with 14 points apiece and Eli Selk chipped in with 12.

Waunakee jumped out to a big lead in the first half at Stoughton, going up 41-20 at the half. The Warriors held on for the victory, as Bova paced the Warriors with 20 points, Johnson had 17 and Keaton Frisch and Shea DuCharme totaled 11 points apiece.

The offense was running at peak efficiency in the first half at Watertown, with the Warriors rolling up 46 points. They led by 12 at the half and kept the Goslings at arm’s length in the second half.

Johnson finished with a team-high 18 points, as Bova totaled 16 and Selk had 13.