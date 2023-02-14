A Richfield church will host a presentation about growing your own vegetables and native plants from seed.

The presentation is 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at Oak Grove Lutheran Church, 7045 Lyndale Ave.

If you grow vegetables, you will learn how having native plants can increase the yield by attracting pollinators.

This will be a hands-on class for all ages.

If you have empty gallon sized milk jugs, large plastic salad containers or other large plastic containers, bring them with you.

The presentation is organized by Altlawns of Richfield and Bloomington. Altlawns is a community-based organization with a mission to create biodiverse native habitat in place of lawns by providing community education and support to local residents.

Interpretation in Spanish will be available. If you need ASL interpretation, request it by sending an email to altlawns@gmail.com.