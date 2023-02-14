Open in App
Fatal Crash ID: Man Walking His Bicycle Struck On Long Island Street Identified

By Michael Mashburn,

13 days ago

This story has been updated.

A man walking his bicycle was struck and killed by a car in an early morning crash on Long Island.

Emergency crews in West Babylon were called at around 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14 with reports of a crash on Railroad Avenue west of Cedarwood Road, according to Suffolk County Police.

A preliminary investigation found that 54-year-old Domingo Santamaria Robles, of Lindenhurst, was walking westbound on Railroad Avenue when he was hit by a Toyota Camry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 32-year-old driver was not injured, police said. Investigators impounded his vehicle to undergo safety testing.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in the crash to contact the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8152. All calls will stay confidential.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

