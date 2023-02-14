AC Milan 1-0 Tottenham: Injury-hit Spurs are beaten in Champions League last-16 first leg

Antonio Conte could not silence the San Siro as he surely dreamed he might.

By the end, the seething mass of red-and-black were as loud as they had been all night, bouncing in the Curva Sud with flags flying, flares glowing and smoke drifting out from behind Fraser Forster’s goal.

Stefano Pioli’s players joined hands and answered the collective call for a leap of celebration.

It is advantage Milan, thanks to an early goal by Brahim Diaz but the tie is alive. It is not over by any stretch. Spurs are in it and Conte will be encouraged by the spirit on display from his depleted side.

Tottenham resisted where they might have folded. They refused to cave in as they had done at Leicester on Saturday. In midfield, inexperienced pair Oliver Skipp, making his first Champions League start, and Pape Matar Sarr, making his first appearance in the competition, were a fair match for Milan.

Both grew in confidence as the game progressed. Sarr became a force with his driving forward runs, carrying the ball and covering ground. Skipp plugged gaps, won tackles and kept the ball in motion, passing and probing.

The young pair leave with great credit, performing with maturity on the big stage and, ultimately, it was not the centre of the team that left Spurs with work to do in the second leg of this last 16 tie, in three weeks.

Instead, they were punished for a moment of frailty at the back, a sequence of errors featuring experienced defenders, Cristian Romero chief among them but not alone.

Conte could have done without the yellow card for a foul on Olivier Giroud that will rule Eric Dier out of the return and he will know his team were fortunate to escape in the closing stages when Charles de Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw were close to scoring Milan’s second, both heading chances wide.

That would have changed the complexion of the tie. As it was, Tottenham performed reasonably well and Conte, who something closer to the animated figure we are used to seeing on the touchline, still less than a fortnight after surgery to remove his gall bladder.

The former Inter boss was greeted by a barrage of whistles and jeers before kick off but would have left Milan with a quiet sense of satisfaction.

With the away goals rule no longer in play, he will be confident his team can fight their way back for a place in the quarter final finals, having seen the spirit on display despite absent stars, depleted numbers in an intense atmosphere on a poor surface, hardly conducive to the sort of slick counter-attacking football Conte’s team thrives upon.

They also had to cope with conceding a frantic goal in the seventh minute.

Milan’s captain Theo Hernandez, with his dazzling platinum rinse, troubled Spurs whenever he raided forward into the space behind Emerson Royal, and made life uncomfortable for Romero, on the right of the Tottenham back three.

MATCH FACTS:

AC Milan:

Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Thiaw, Saelemaekers (Messias), Krunic, Tonali (Pobega), Hernandez, Diaz (Ketelaere), Leao (Rebic), Giroud

Unused subs:

Calabria, Ballo-Touré, Origi, Gabbia, Mirante, Nava

Scorers: Diaz (7)

Tottenham:

Forster, Romero, Dier, Lenglet (Davies, Royal, Skipp, Sarr, Perisic, Kulusevski (Richarlison), Son (Danjuma), Kane

Unused subs:

Sanchez, Porro, Tanganga, Moura, Austin, Whiteman, Devine

Yellow cards: Romero, Dier

Referee: Sandro Schärer

Attendance: 74,320

Hernandez on the run beat the Argentine convincingly in the air and forged towards Fraser Forster’s goal from the left. He took aim with his left foot and caught it sweetly.

Forster, in for the injured Hugo Lloris, closed the angle at his near post and let the ball crash into his chest but the rebound spun invitingly into the centre of the penalty area.

Diaz was first onto it and nursed it back towards the gaping net with a side-foot volley. Somehow Forster stretched and made another save, throwing out his left hand to stop it crossing the line.

It was a miraculous stop and, for a fraction of a second, the ball seemed to defy gravity, suspended tantalisingly in mid-air, above the goal line. Forster and Ivan Perisic were in a heap on the turf.

Diaz, once of Manchester City, threw himself like a running back, flying for the end zone and managed to apply the finishing touch with a header to give his team the lead.

The San Siro erupted. If Conte truly wanted a test a character then this one had suddenly become a little sterner. Tottenham regrouped, successfully breaking the flow of the game and threatened from set-pieces, expertly delivered by Son.

Dier glanced a header wide from one of Son’s free kicks and Royal tried his luck from distance, unable to force anything more than a routine save from Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Conte’s side could not prise Milan’s defence open in the first half. It looked as if they had in stoppage time when Son dashed clear to force a save from Tararusanu and Kane turned the rebound onto the bar, but Son was a yard offside.

The flag went up belatedly and it was the correct call. Kane was more influential in the second half, linking up open play and helping Tottenham further up the pitch.

Still, it was difficult to break through and Milan summoned a late flurry, which tore the game open. Suddenly there were openings at both ends and the noise went up another level.

Sub De Ketelaere headed wide and Thiaw went even closer seconds later. Sarr saw a deflected effort flash wide at the other end and Dier fluffed a header at the back post from a corner.

It is poised. Not this time a trip to the San Siro to live on with the Gareth Bale hat-trick of the clash between Joe Jordan and Rino Gattuso but a stirring duel.