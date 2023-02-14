Open in App
#6. True Detective

- IMDb user rating: 8.9

- Years on the air: 2014-2019

Matthew McConaughey, Vince Vaughn, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams, and Colin Farrell are huge movie stars in their own rights, but they all joined "True Detective" for a season each to explore crime stories that expose the anguish detectives go through in pursuit of solving a case. Nominated for Outstanding Drama Series in its first season, the show entered its final season with a new setting and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali as the new lead character. Among its 22 nominations, the show scooped five Emmy Awards over its three-season run.

