5. Batman: The Animated Series

- IMDb user rating: 9.0

- Years on the air: 1992-1995

Batman's iconic superhero status reached new heights with "Batman: The Animated Series." Considered by some critics to be the best-ever TV adaptation of a comic book series , the show drew inspiration from film noir and added a grittiness to Gotham that would be emulated in Christopher Nolan's "Dark Knight" trilogy. "Batman: The Animated Series" took home the 1993 Primetime Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program. It was also a launchpad for numerous iconic performances and characters, from Mark Hamill's take on the Joker to the introduction of Harley Quinn.