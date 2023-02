- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2017-2019

Jon Bernthal plays "The Punisher," a Marine veteran-turned-vigilante who's dead set on avenging the murder of his family. The Netflix show exists in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe, where the Punisher regularly crossed over with "Daredevil," another Netflix show. In 2019, however, Netflix decided to nix the show after two seasons.