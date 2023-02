- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 2010-2022

Created by Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti, "Young Justice" is an animated television series about teenage superheroes known as "the team." The teenagers —among them Robin, Aqualad, Kid Flash, Superboy, and Miss Martian—are good enough to join the Justice League. The show, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, is based on characters from DC Comics.