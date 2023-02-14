15. The Shield

- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 2002-2008

Michael Chiklis first played a police officer in the heartwarming early '90s family drama "The Commish." A decade later, he left the sweetness behind to become dirty cop Vic Mackey, the leader of an experimental Strike Team, which keeps the streets clean by any means necessary. "The Shield" has long been regarded as one of the greatest crime shows ever made, earning Golden Globes, an Emmy win for Chiklis, a spot on TV Guide Magazine's best series of all time list, and the honor of being named one of AFI's best television programs of the year in 2008.