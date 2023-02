- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2017-2022

This Netflix crime drama features a money-laundering family from Chicago in the Missouri Ozarks working for a Mexican drug cartel. The Emmy-winning series stars Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Sofia Hublitz. A CNN reviewer wrote that the show mixed "criminal ruthlessness with a family dynamic built on manipulation." The show won four Emmys, including Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Julia Garner, who won the award for three seasons straight.