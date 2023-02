- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2015-2019

Hackers form the main characters of this USA Network drama about a global banking crisis created by a strange young man with dissociative identity disorder. Christian Slater took home a Golden Globe and Rami Malek earned an Emmy win for their roles in the show, which lasted four seasons. The show won a total of two Golden Globe Awards and three Primetime Emmy Awards.