41. Boston Legal

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2004-2008

For five seasons, viewers watched the lawyers of Crane, Poole & Schmidt earn their exorbitant hourly rates in this spin-off of "The Practice." James Spader, Candice Bergen, and William Shatner starred in the show from David E. Kelley, creator of "Doogie Howser, M.D.," "Ally McBeal," and other big TV hits. "Boston Legal" was nominated for 26 Emmy Awards and took home five trophies in its five-season run, including Oustanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for Spader and Shatner, respectively.

You may also like: Best TV shows with the worst endings