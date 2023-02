- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 1993-2018

Two FBI agents, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, investigate X-files—unsolved cases that hinge on the paranormal—in this cult-followed series created by Chris Carter. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson star in the science fiction drama, seeking the existence of extraterrestrial life. Following its 15-year run, the show garnered numerous awards, including 16 Emmys and five Golden Globes.