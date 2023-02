- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 2006-2013

Michael C. Hall first made his mark on HBO's "Six Feet Under," but he switched to competitor Showtime for this Miami-set series. The show follows a serial killer who controls his murderous urges by hunting other serial killers. Winner of four Primetime Emmys and two Golden Globes, "Dexter" had a pretty long run for a premium cable show, with 96 episodes produced over eight seasons.