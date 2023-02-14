13. The Boys

- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 2019-present

Based on the comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the show features superheroes as well as a group of vigilantes who are out to destroy them. But in this version, the superheroes or "supes" are corrupt and abuse their powers, the Boys are working to expose them, and the episodes delve into the issues of authoritarianism and celebrity. The action series, an Amazon original, was developed for television by Eric Kripke and stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, and Antony Starr. "The Boys" ended its third season in July 2022, and a fourth season is in the works .