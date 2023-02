- IMDb user rating: 8.8

- Years on the air: 2013-2022

"Peaky Blinders" is a U.K. drama about a gangster family in post-World War I England. The series stars Cillian Murphy as the leader of the Peaky Blinders gang, known for the razor blades they carry in their caps, and Paul Anderson as his brother, who suffers from PTSD after a stint in the Great War. The show earned the prestigious BAFTA TV Award for Best Drama Series in 2018. Its sixth and final season aired in February 2022.