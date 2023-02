- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2015-2018

The "Daredevil" of the title is a blind lawyer by day and a vigilante by night. Another dark and moody Netflix/Marvel project ("The Punisher" was a spinoff of this show), the series had three seasons, with Charlie Cox ("Boardwalk Empire") playing the lead role. Sadly, the show was axed by Netflix in November 2018.

