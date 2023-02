- IMDb user rating: 8.7

- Years on the air: 2012-2021

"Line of Duty" premiered on BBC Two in the U.K. in 2012. The premise revolves around an anti-corruption unit in the Central Police, where the officers investigate crimes within the police department itself. The show streams on Hulu in the United States. The series has been nominated for 13 BAFTA television awards.

You may also like: 100 best TV shows of all time