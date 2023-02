- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2008-2014

Charlie Hunnam became a big star in this sprawling epic series about a dangerous biker gang full of outlaws in California's Central Valley. Before the show's success, Katey Sagal was best known for her role as Peg Bundy in "Married … with Children," but resurrected her career as the matriarch of the gang and won a Golden Globe in 2011 for her role. In 2016, the show produced a spinoff series titled "Mayans M.C."