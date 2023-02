- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2004-2006

"Deadwood" is one of the most foul-mouthed shows to ever grace American airwaves. The series tracks the development of Deadwood, South Dakota, a mining town in the 1870s that was home to gunslingers, outlaws, and lawmen. Creator David Milch worked on hit shows like "Hill Street Blues" and "NYPD Blue" before creating this masterpiece, regularly called one of the greatest dramas of all time . Winner of eight Emmys, the show even spawned a movie, titled "Deadwood: The Movie," which aired on HBO in 2019.