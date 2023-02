- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2010-2015

"Justified" is a modern Western about a U.S. marshal who's reassigned to his hometown in rural Kentucky and dispenses his own brand of justice. Timothy Olyphant stars in this adaptation of Elmore Leonard's short story "Fire in the Hole," which received a myriad of accolades. Among them included eight Emmy nominations, two of which it won.