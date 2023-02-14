36. Hannibal

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2013-2015

The character Hannibal Lecter had already appeared in books, films, and TV shows before this 2013 adaptation of Thomas Harris' novel was brought to NBC by Bryan Fuller ("Pushing Daisies," "American Gods"). In this version of "Hannibal," the cannibal forensic psychiatrist (Mads Mikkelsen) befriends a young FBI profiler (Hugh Dancy) who has the rare ability to empathize with the murderous monsters he's hunting. Noted celebrity chef José Andrés was brought on board to consult on the unique culinary aspects of the show. During its three-season run, the show won many Saturn Awards, including for Best Network Television Series.

You may also like: Classic TV quotes that are now part of everyday vocabulary