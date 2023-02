- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2014-2023

One of several BBC cop shows, "Happy Valley" follows Sarah Lancashire as police sergeant Catherine Cawood, a woman raising her late daughter's troubled son as she investigates the man she suspects of causing her daughter's death. The series has been nominated for and won a number of prestigious awards. The show's honors include the 2015 BAFTA Award for Best Drama Series.