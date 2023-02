- IMDb user rating: 8.9

- Years on the air: 2015-2022

"Better Call Saul" began as a prequel spinoff to the beloved AMC series "Breaking Bad." In the show, Bob Odenkirk plays Jimmy McGill, a good-natured lawyer and former con man who slowly slips into lawlessness and gets involved with a former police officer-turned-hit man. When the show premiered, it set the record for best-ever basic cable ratings for a show's debut episode. During its six-season run, "Better Call Saul" received 46 Emmy Award nominations—without any wins.