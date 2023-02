- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2017-2019

Netflix invested heavily in the true-crime genre. "Mindhunter" straddles the line between their scripted and unscripted fare as a based-on-a-true-story version of the creation of the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit that profiles and tracks serial killers. Executive-produced and partially directed by David Fincher ("Se7en," "Gone Girl"), this dark hourlong drama set in the late '70s was originally a book called "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit."