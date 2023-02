- IMDb user rating: 8.6

- Years on the air: 2013-2021

An Australian series inside a women's prison, Wentworth has been described as dark and gritty and praised for its strong writing . The protagonist, Bea Smith (Danielle Cormack), is imprisoned for the attempted murder of her husband at the show's start. The show encompasses power struggles among the inmates and staff, as well as sex and violence. It won five Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts Awards.