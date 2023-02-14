45. Bosch: Legacy

- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2022-present

Although "Bosch: Legacy" is technically a spinoff of the show "Bosch," it often feels more like a continuation—albeit on Freevee, Amazon's ad-supported streaming service. The series picks up after protagonist Harry Bosch (played once again by Titus Welliver) has retired from the Los Angeles Police Department and begun a new chapter of his life as a freelance investigator. However, things take an unexpected turn when he finds himself working with an old enemy, Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers). "Bosch: Legacy" was renewed for a second season before the first season even began airing in May 2022.