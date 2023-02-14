- IMDb user rating: 8.5

- Years on the air: 2014-2021

The central character in "Bosch" is Harry Bosch, a Los Angeles detective played by Titus Welliver. The Amazon series, which also stars Madison Lintz as his daughter, Maddie, is adapted from the Michael Connelly novels and was developed for television by Eric Overmyer of "Treme" fame. Bosch "has above-average intelligence," Welliver told Vox of the character he plays. "But he's also a creature of habit. He is kind of out of step with things." In 2015, the show received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Main Title Design.