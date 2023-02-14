- IMDb user rating: 8.4

- Years on the air: 2001-2010

Starring Kiefer Sutherland as counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer, each episode of "24" follows Jack and his team as they fight to thwart fictional baddies in real-time. These characters may not have time for showering, eating, or sleeping, but they do have time to deal with all manner of nuclear attacks and sleeper cells. "24" went on to win 20 Emmys over the course of its run, including one win for Outstanding Drama Series. However, the series received criticism for its frequent depiction of torture —so much so that it became a major thread of the series.